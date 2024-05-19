IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEXFree Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $250.71.

IDEX Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of IEX stock opened at $222.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $232.47 and a 200-day moving average of $219.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. IDEX has a 1-year low of $183.76 and a 1-year high of $246.36.

IDEX (NYSE:IEXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.52 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEX

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

