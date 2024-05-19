Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 1,232 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,164,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $2,271,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 21,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 263.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 114,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 83,203 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $355,348. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $40.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. International Paper has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $41.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.94 and a beta of 1.01.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 377.55%.

IP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

