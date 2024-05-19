Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 2,282 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 18.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 61.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 10,152 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 19.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 15.5% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter worth $196,000. Institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HE shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE HE opened at $11.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.40. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.74 and a 1 year high of $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

