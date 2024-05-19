Ieq Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 2,818 The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 295,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,481,000 after purchasing an additional 30,184 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 24.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 201,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,692,000 after acquiring an additional 40,050 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in The Ensign Group by 17.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on ENSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 10,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total value of $1,216,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,611,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 10,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total value of $1,216,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,611,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $236,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,365. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,813 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,703 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Ensign Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $119.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.95. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.14 and a 12-month high of $127.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The Ensign Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.