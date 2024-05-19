Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 12,480 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. EWA LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chunghwa Telecom Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHT opened at $39.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.17. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $41.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Chunghwa Telecom Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

