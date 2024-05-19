Ieq Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 387,343.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,079,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078,723 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,360,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,479,000 after purchasing an additional 90,438 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,124,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,080,000 after purchasing an additional 35,681 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,087,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,686,000 after buying an additional 14,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Enphase Energy by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 817,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,083,000 after buying an additional 501,385 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $114.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.39. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.49 and a 1-year high of $192.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. The firm had revenue of $263.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.06 million. Equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $126.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENPH

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 4,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.54 per share, with a total value of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,514,312.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,514,312.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 20,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.69, for a total transaction of $2,093,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,391,108.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $3,219,700 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.