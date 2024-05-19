Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000.
Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA EDV opened at $72.67 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.45 and a 200-day moving average of $74.52.
Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile
Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.