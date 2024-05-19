Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EDV opened at $72.67 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.45 and a 200-day moving average of $74.52.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.7685 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

