Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 54 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $1,980,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 353.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,883,000 after acquiring an additional 498,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,609,000 after acquiring an additional 32,797 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,401 shares of company stock worth $6,995,948 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on DPZ. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Stephens lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $479.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.46.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $513.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $490.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $436.86. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $285.84 and a one year high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.43%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

