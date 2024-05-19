Ieq Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRI. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.2% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $171.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.65. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $117.46 and a one year high of $171.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TRI. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. CIBC boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.31.

Get Our Latest Report on Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Profile

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.