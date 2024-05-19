Ieq Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $77.07 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2492 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

