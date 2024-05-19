Ieq Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 3.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 1.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Stock Up 2.4 %

DaVita stock opened at $139.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.51 and a fifty-two week high of $145.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 68.52% and a net margin of 6.61%. DaVita’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DVA shares. StockNews.com cut DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $698,214.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,524.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $8,525,414.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,629,578.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $698,214.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,524.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,406 shares of company stock valued at $14,119,024. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Stories

