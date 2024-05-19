Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,205,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,035,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,239 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,125,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,671,000 after purchasing an additional 675,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 23,183.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 315,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,579,000 after purchasing an additional 313,906 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 597,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,538,000 after buying an additional 260,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 699,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,131,000 after buying an additional 254,321 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,299,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $229.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.78.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ITW stock opened at $250.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.06 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.58.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

