Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stake Reduced by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,729 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Illumina by 764.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 339,023 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $47,206,000 after buying an additional 299,827 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth $29,558,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 210.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,711,000 after purchasing an additional 32,672 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquila Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $253.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.65.

In other news, CEO Jacob Thaysen acquired 7,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $135.29 per share, with a total value of $991,675.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,544.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ILMN stock opened at $111.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.20. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $213.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.86.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

