Imaflex (CVE:IFX) Trading 2.7% Higher

Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.77. 16,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 26,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

Imaflex Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.03 million, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.83.

About Imaflex

(Get Free Report)

Imaflex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells flexible packaging materials for industrial and agriculture markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers plastic films; agricultural films, including mulch, solarization, fumigation, compostable, and crop protection films; converter films; and industrial bags, such as garbage, compostable, and gaylord bags, as well as bags on roll products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imaflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imaflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.