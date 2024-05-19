Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Position Boosted by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 508,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,362 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Infosys were worth $9,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Infosys by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Infosys during the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. 10.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Stock Down 0.6 %

INFY opened at $17.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average of $18.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $20.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Infosys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.27.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

