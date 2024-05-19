InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Position Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 378,102 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,440 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in InMode were worth $7,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INMD. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in InMode in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in InMode by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in InMode during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in InMode by 83.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,291 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InMode Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $18.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.20. InMode Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $48.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INMD shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on InMode from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on InMode from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

