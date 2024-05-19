InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) CEO Purchases $211,584.00 in Stock

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) CEO James F. Wirth acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $528.96 per share, for a total transaction of $211,584.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,251,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,307,055,804.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Down 2.2 %

InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 million, a PE ratio of 43.68 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.38. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.82.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

