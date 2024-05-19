Insider Buying: Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Senior Officer Acquires C$23,400.00 in Stock

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) Senior Officer Kendall Douglas Arthur bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,400.00.

TSE:BTE opened at C$4.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.74. Baytex Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of C$3.83 and a 1-year high of C$6.37. The firm has a market cap of C$3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.22, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.12. Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 9.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 0.6404342 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BTE shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC increased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Baytex Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.48.

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

