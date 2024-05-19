Insider Buying: BSP Financial Group Limited (ASX:BFL) Insider Acquires A$30,934.53 in Stock

BSP Financial Group Limited (ASX:BFL – Get Free Report) insider Mark Robinson bought 4,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$6.21 ($4.11) per share, with a total value of A$30,934.53 ($20,486.44).

Mark Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Mark Robinson acquired 2,000 shares of BSP Financial Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$6.30 ($4.17) per share, with a total value of A$12,600.00 ($8,344.37).

On Monday, May 6th, Mark Robinson acquired 1,100 shares of BSP Financial Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$5.95 ($3.94) per share, for a total transaction of A$6,545.00 ($4,334.44).

BSP Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.364 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. BSP Financial Group’s payout ratio is 78.08%.

About BSP Financial Group

BSP Financial Group Limited provides commercial banking and finance services to individual and corporate customers in Papua New Guinea, the Solomon Islands, Fiji, the Cook Islands, Samoa, Tonga, Vanuatu, Cambodia, and Laos. The company's products and services include transaction, saving, solicitor's trust, foreign currency, and business cheque accounts, as well as term deposits; personal, home, personal asset, student, bridging, tailored business, commercial and residential property investment, construction development, and seasonal finance loans; debit and credit cards; SME business loans; overdraft, asset financing, insurance premium funding, prioritized loan processing, safety deposit box, and electronic and mobile banking services; and online business banking services.

