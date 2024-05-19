Insider Buying: Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Senior Officer Purchases C$322,500.00 in Stock

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Carson Paul Urlacher bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$322,500.00.
TSE MTL opened at C$12.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.81. Mullen Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$12.47 and a 52 week high of C$16.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16.
Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$462.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$501.00 million. Mullen Group had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 6.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mullen Group Ltd. will post 1.2701092 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MTL shares. Acumen Capital lowered their target price on Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mullen Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.89.
Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.
