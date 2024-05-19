Insider Buying: Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Director Acquires $122,000.00 in Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) Director Virginia Boulet acquired 10,000 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $122,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 173,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,685.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Ouster Trading Up 11.2 %
Shares of NYSE OUST opened at $12.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Ouster, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $14.17.
Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.44 million for the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 239.89% and a negative return on equity of 88.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ouster, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
OUST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ouster from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Ouster from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.10.
Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.
