Insider Buying: Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Director Acquires $122,000.00 in Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) Director Virginia Boulet acquired 10,000 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $122,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 173,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,685.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE OUST opened at $12.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Ouster, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $14.17.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.44 million for the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 239.89% and a negative return on equity of 88.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ouster, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ouster in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ouster by 667.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Ouster during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ouster during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. 31.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OUST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ouster from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Ouster from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

