Insider Buying: Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Major Shareholder Buys $637,992.74 in Stock

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 414,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $637,992.74. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,672,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,178.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of RPHM stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.75. Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $9.45.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.15). Equities research analysts expect that Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.01.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reneo Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $122,000. BML Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 65.7% in the first quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 863,684 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 15,249 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $640,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. The company's lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Featured Stories

