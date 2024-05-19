Insider Buying: Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Senior Officer Acquires C$49,500.00 in Stock

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo bought 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,500.00.

Michael Wayne Callihoo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 9th, Michael Wayne Callihoo purchased 3,600 shares of Secure Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.16 per share, with a total value of C$40,176.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 12,107 shares of Secure Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$137,356.34.

On Thursday, February 29th, Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 8,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.25, for a total value of C$90,000.00.

Secure Energy Services Trading Up 1.5 %

SES opened at C$11.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.54. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a twelve month low of C$5.87 and a twelve month high of C$11.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$11.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.13.

Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend

Secure Energy Services ( TSE:SES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$351.30 million. Secure Energy Services had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 6.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Secure Energy Services Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SES. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.25 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. ATB Capital raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Secure Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.25.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

