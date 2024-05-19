Insider Buying: Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM) Insider Buys A$29,673.13 in Stock

Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM – Get Free Report) insider Sylvia Wiggins purchased 24,625 shares of Service Stream stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.21 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of A$29,673.13 ($19,651.08).

Service Stream Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Service Stream Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is a positive change from Service Stream’s previous Interim dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Service Stream’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Service Stream

Service Stream Limited designs, constructs, operates and maintains infrastructure networks in Australia. It operates through Telecommunications, Utilities, and Transport segments. The Telecommunications segment provides various operations, maintenance, installation, design, and construction services to owners of fixed-line and wireless telecommunication networks, including customer connections; service and network assurance; site acquisition; and design, construction, engineering, and installation of broadband, wireless, and fixed-line project services, as well as projects for asset remediation, augmentation, and relocation.

