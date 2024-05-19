Insider Selling: AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) CFO Sells $1,039,500.00 in Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 13,500 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,039,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,869. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AAON Price Performance

Shares of AAON stock opened at $74.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.04. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $96.34. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.07). AAON had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of AAON

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in AAON by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of AAON by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in AAON by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in AAON by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 49.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on AAON in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAON

About AAON

(Get Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.