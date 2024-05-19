Insider Selling: Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) EVP Sells 3,300 Shares of Stock

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.73, for a total value of $781,209.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,942.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Roland Goette also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.70, for a total transaction of $781,110.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of BDX opened at $236.30 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $229.40 and a one year high of $287.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $238.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $68.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.05, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.45.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and Company

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

