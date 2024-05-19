Insider Selling: BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Chairman Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $902,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 215,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,498.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $57.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $62.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.78 and a 200 day moving average of $55.19.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 70.95%. The firm had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in BellRing Brands by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

