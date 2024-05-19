Insider Selling: Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Director Sells $936,215.50 in Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) Director Garen G. Bohlin sold 28,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $936,215.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of COLL stock opened at $32.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.13 and a 200-day moving average of $32.68. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $40.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.25. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 104.98%. The firm had revenue of $149.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.66 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLL. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,776 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

