Insider Selling: Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Director Sells $338,884.00 in Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $338,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,339. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $316.23 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.45 and a 1 year high of $352.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.17.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 49,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth about $1,769,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,194,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIX. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Further Reading

