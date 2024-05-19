Insider Selling: Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) EVP Sells $26,577.60 in Stock

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Karavitis sold 10,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $26,577.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,249.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Karavitis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 16th, Michael Karavitis sold 24,940 shares of Cutera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total value of $64,594.60.

Cutera Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $2.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.47. Cutera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $21.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cutera

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical device company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $38.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post -5.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Cutera by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,363 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 15,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Cutera by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 75,833 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Cutera by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,144,646 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after buying an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Cutera in the third quarter worth $43,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CUTR. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cutera in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. William Blair upgraded shares of Cutera from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cutera to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cutera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

