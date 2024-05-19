Insider Selling: Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) COO Sells $27,675.00 in Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) COO Anish Patel sold 1,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $27,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Anish Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Enliven Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, May 9th, Anish Patel sold 260 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $6,515.60.

On Monday, May 6th, Anish Patel sold 4,875 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $110,760.00.

On Thursday, April 11th, Anish Patel sold 17,500 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $438,025.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Anish Patel sold 4,875 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $90,675.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Anish Patel sold 4,875 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $76,245.00.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance

ELVN stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.50. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Enliven Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELVN. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $157,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enliven Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enliven Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.