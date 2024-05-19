Insider Selling: Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) CEO Sells $1,254,600.00 in Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) CEO David Fisher sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $1,254,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,946,068.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
David Fisher also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 9th, David Fisher sold 10,000 shares of Enova International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $628,800.00.
- On Tuesday, May 7th, David Fisher sold 20,000 shares of Enova International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total value of $1,254,400.00.
Enova International Trading Up 1.5 %
Enova International stock opened at $62.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.52. Enova International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a current ratio of 13.15.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Enova International in the third quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Enova International in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Enova International by 83.8% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Enova International in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Enova International by 21.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENVA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Enova International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded Enova International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Enova International from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Enova International from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ENVA
Enova International Company Profile
Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Enova International
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.