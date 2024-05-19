Insider Selling: Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) CEO Sells $1,254,600.00 in Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) CEO David Fisher sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $1,254,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,946,068.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

David Fisher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 9th, David Fisher sold 10,000 shares of Enova International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $628,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 7th, David Fisher sold 20,000 shares of Enova International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total value of $1,254,400.00.

Enova International stock opened at $62.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.52. Enova International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a current ratio of 13.15.

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $609.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.73 million. Enova International had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Enova International in the third quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Enova International in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Enova International by 83.8% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Enova International in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Enova International by 21.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENVA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Enova International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded Enova International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Enova International from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Enova International from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

