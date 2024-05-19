Insider Selling: Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) CFO Sells 17,500 Shares of Stock

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) CFO Quinn P. Fanning sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $368,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,242.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Expro Group Stock Performance

XPRO stock opened at $21.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Expro Group Holdings has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $25.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.69.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Expro Group had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.87 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays upgraded Expro Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Expro Group by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Expro Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 61,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Expro Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Expro Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Expro Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expro Group Company Profile

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

