Insider Selling: EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Director Sells $147,056.25 in Stock

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) Director David R. Guyer sold 11,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $147,056.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.44. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $30.99.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.27. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.94% and a negative net margin of 157.77%. The company had revenue of $14.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on EYPT shares. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.71.
About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.
