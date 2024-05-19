Insider Selling: Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Director Sells $675,000.00 in Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,350.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,834,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Thursday, May 9th, Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,411.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,232.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1,191.30. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $745.45 and a 1-year high of $1,415.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 74.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.20. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $433.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.94 million. Analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 9.2% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 861,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,076,268,000 after purchasing an additional 174,397 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth about $1,138,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,224.40.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

