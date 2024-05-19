Insider Selling: Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Director Sells C$134,416.00 in Stock

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) Director Harold N. Kvisle sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.36, for a total transaction of C$134,416.00.

Harold N. Kvisle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Harold N. Kvisle sold 600 shares of Finning International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.14, for a total transaction of C$25,884.00.

Shares of FTT opened at C$44.06 on Friday. Finning International Inc. has a 12-month low of C$33.77 and a 12-month high of C$46.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.20. The company has a market cap of C$6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$38.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This is a boost from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Finning International’s payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

FTT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Finning International from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Finning International from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bank Financial raised Finning International from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$49.13.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

