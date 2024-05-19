Insider Selling: Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Director Sells $705,000.00 in Stock

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) Director Marc Stapley sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.80, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,208. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Marc Stapley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 29th, Marc Stapley sold 6,250 shares of Glaukos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $563,062.50.

GKOS stock opened at $109.79 on Friday. Glaukos Co. has a 12 month low of $54.38 and a 12 month high of $113.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.41 and its 200 day moving average is $85.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -38.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $85.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.60 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 43.15%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GKOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Glaukos from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glaukos

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 45.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,450,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $109,115,000 after acquiring an additional 453,756 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,807,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 320,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,080,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,065,000. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP increased its holdings in Glaukos by 75.6% during the first quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 429,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,500,000 after buying an additional 184,919 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

