Insider Selling: ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Director Sells $31,485.00 in Stock

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) Director Elisha W. Finney sold 300 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total value of $31,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,129 shares in the company, valued at $223,438.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ICU Medical Trading Down 2.1 %

ICUI opened at $103.99 on Friday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.28 and a 1-year high of $196.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.61.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $587.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.77 million. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICU Medical

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. Motco acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 731.5% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 341.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 681.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

Further Reading

