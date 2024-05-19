Insider Selling: International Paper (NYSE:IP) Director Sells $23,946.00 in Stock

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $23,946.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,012.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

International Paper Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $40.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. International Paper has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $41.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Paper

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 377.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in International Paper by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,135,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $824,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492,035 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,065,000 after buying an additional 4,960,005 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,509,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in International Paper by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,082,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,441 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $94,913,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America upgraded International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IP

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.