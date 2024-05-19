Insider Selling: Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Director Sells $1,145,100.00 in Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) Director William M. Waterman sold 10,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $1,145,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,853,455.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $117.57 on Friday. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $118.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The shipping company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on KEX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Kirby in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Kirby from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Kirby in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.
Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.
