Insider Selling: Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Director Sells $1,145,100.00 in Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) Director William M. Waterman sold 10,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $1,145,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,853,455.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kirby Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $117.57 on Friday. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $118.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The shipping company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kirby

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kirby during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,824,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at $51,781,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,100,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $173,886,000 after acquiring an additional 495,541 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter worth $22,877,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Kirby by 21.4% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 896,257 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $85,432,000 after purchasing an additional 157,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KEX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Kirby in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Kirby from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Kirby in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Kirby

About Kirby

(Get Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.