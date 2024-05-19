Insider Selling: LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR) Director Sells $33,150.00 in Stock

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) Director Kjell Gruner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $33,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,808 shares in the company, valued at $316,967.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kjell Gruner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LiveWire Group alerts:

On Monday, May 13th, Kjell Gruner sold 5,000 shares of LiveWire Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $33,350.00.

On Thursday, May 9th, Kjell Gruner sold 5,000 shares of LiveWire Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $33,350.00.

LiveWire Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LVWR opened at $6.73 on Friday. LiveWire Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average is $9.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LiveWire Group ( NYSE:LVWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative net margin of 317.96% and a negative return on equity of 49.54%. The business had revenue of $4.98 million for the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of LiveWire Group from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LiveWire Group

LiveWire Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LiveWire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveWire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.