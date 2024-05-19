Insider Selling: Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Insider Sells $3,862,000.00 in Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $3,862,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 507,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,222,394.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Loews Stock Performance

NYSE:L opened at $77.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.70. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $55.94 and a 1-year high of $78.55.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,587,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,496,000 after buying an additional 21,323 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter worth about $1,909,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Loews by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 26,120 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 405.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 62,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 50,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 16.4% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loews Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.