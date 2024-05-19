Insider Selling: Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) EVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $342,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,209,131.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Chris Koopmans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 15th, Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $356,250.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $332,200.00.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $71.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $85.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.59.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -22.22%.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Summit Insights upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 22.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 724,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 36.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after buying an additional 23,538 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 98.7% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 23,979 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

