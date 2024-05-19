Insider Selling: Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) CEO Sells $860,230.00 in Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $860,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,363,931.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sanjay Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 7th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.32, for a total value of $842,240.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $804,090.00.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.93, for a total transaction of $783,510.00.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total transaction of $844,900.00.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total transaction of $858,200.00.

On Thursday, April 4th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total transaction of $854,630.00.

On Monday, March 25th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $5,400,000.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $5,102,100.00.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $651,560.00.

Micron Technology Stock Down 2.0 %

MU stock opened at $125.29 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $130.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $138.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.72.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The business's revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.64.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

