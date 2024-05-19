Insider Selling: Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) SVP Sells $1,851,300.00 in Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.42, for a total value of $1,851,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 138,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,079,723.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Micron Technology Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $125.29 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $130.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.70 and its 200-day moving average is $93.72. The company has a market capitalization of $138.74 billion, a PE ratio of -36.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MU. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.64.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

