Insider Selling: Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Director Sells $1,695,375.00 in Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) Director Gary A. Lyons sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $1,695,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,861,521.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $142.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 0.28. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.04 and a 12-month high of $148.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.91.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Trading of Neurocrine Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 346.5% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NBIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NBIX

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.