Insider Selling: NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.77, for a total value of C$638,500.00.

NVA stock opened at C$12.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.83. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$9.59 and a 12 month high of C$13.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$364.00 million. NuVista Energy had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 18.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVA shares. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 target price on NuVista Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price target on shares of NuVista Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.03.

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

