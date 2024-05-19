Insider Selling: NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.77, for a total value of C$638,500.00.
NuVista Energy Stock Down 0.5 %
NVA stock opened at C$12.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.83. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$9.59 and a 12 month high of C$13.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$364.00 million. NuVista Energy had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 18.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Analysis on NVA
About NuVista Energy
NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NuVista Energy
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.