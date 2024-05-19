Insider Selling: Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) EVP Sells $365,503.95 in Stock

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total transaction of $365,503.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $212.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.88. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $135.07 and a one year high of $213.21.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 20.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 54.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.9% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 24.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RGA

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Get Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.