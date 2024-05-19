Insider Selling: Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Director Sells 1,771 Shares of Stock

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $48,419.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,233.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $236.64 million, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.73 and a 200-day moving average of $31.79. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $39.36.
Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $21.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.
