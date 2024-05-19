Insider Selling: Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Director Sells 1,771 Shares of Stock

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $48,419.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,233.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Southern First Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $236.64 million, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.73 and a 200-day moving average of $31.79. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $39.36.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $21.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 413,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,125,000 after purchasing an additional 16,012 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 151,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after buying an additional 32,621 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 1.3% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 14,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Southern First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

