Insider Selling: Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Insider Sells $213,300.00 in Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $213,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,982.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Frazor Titus Edmondson III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 885 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $14,292.75.

Zai Lab Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of ZLAB opened at $19.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.11. Zai Lab Limited has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $37.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.96.

Institutional Trading of Zai Lab

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.38. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 116.45% and a negative return on equity of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $87.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 68.4% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 1,923.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Zai Lab from $123.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

